Paul Stephen Benjamin has had his work displayed around the country.
Arts patrons have been able to see his pieces at the Telfair Museum’s Jepson Center for Art in Savannah as well as the Studio Museum in Harlem to name a few places. He has an exhibit at the Tacoma Art Museum in Washington state.
But, Benjamin — who is based out of Atlanta — recently picked up some recognition in Duluth when the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning in Duluth named him the winner of its 2019 Hudgens Prize earlier this month.
“It’s truly an honor,” Benjamin said in a video that the center posted on its Facebook page. “I’ve been submitting for a number of years and to actually be a finalist was an honor, but to take it even further and actually win the prize is a tremendous experience.”
As the Hudgens Prize winner, Benjamin will get a solo exhibit at the Hudgens Center next year. A cash award of $50,000 also comes with the award, which is designed to got to a Georgia artist for their talent.
This isn’t the first time Benjamin has been honored for his work. He has previously received the Southern Art Prize, the State Fellow of Georgia, an Artadia Award, a Winnie B. Chandler Fellowship and a Hambidge Fellowship. He has been a finalist for the MOCA GA Working Artist Project as well, according to his website, www.paulsbenjamin.com.
He has done both video artwork as well as paintings, including his “Black is the Color” collections, which includes pieces which use the color black in various ways. The collection has been exhibited at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
Although he lives in Atlanta now, Benjamin is a Chicago native who received his bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree in fine arts from Georgia State University.