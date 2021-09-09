Pat Sajak and Vanna White reup on 'Wheel of Fortune' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No "Jeopardy!" host-type drama over on "Wheel of Fortune."While Mike Richards is out as executive producer of both of those game shows, "Wheel of Fortune" longtime hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have reportedly signed on to stay through 2024.According to Variety, the pair will remain at least through the 2023-2024 season. Sajak will also serve as consulting producer. Sajak's daughter, Maggie, is slated to be the show's social correspondent, conducting interviews and sharing videos on their social media platforms."Wheel's" announcer, Jim Thornton, will be seen on air more from a platform added to the stage beginning this season. Season 39 kicks off September 13. Sajak and White have been with the nighttime game show since its debut in 1983.CNN has reached out to a rep for the two for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Game Shows Pat Sajak Television Programming Vanna White Broadcasting Events Show Cable News Network Game Show Maggie Jim Thornton Interview More Entertainment Entertainment Lorde rerecorded five 'Solar Power' songs in Māori language By Scottie Andrew, CNN 46 min ago 0 Entertainment Pat Sajak and Vanna White reup on 'Wheel of Fortune' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'Come From Away' lands with all of its Broadway charms intact on Apple TV+ Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment TikTok star Addison Rae signs deal with Netflix By Marianne Garvey, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Latest Afghanistan is now one of very few countries with no women in top government ranks The remains of 2 more World Trade Center victims from 9/11 have been identified Ford is ending production in India and taking a $2 billion hit in the process Duluth-based 811 announces new executive vice president of operations Kentucky hospital pushed to its limits as lawmakers extend state of emergency due to Covid-19 surge » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGeorgia Department of Education honors six Gwinnett County schools for improving student performanceGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated'Joined in heaven' — Buford father of four dies of COVID-19 one week after wife killed in house fireAn ex-Marine sharpshooter said he killed a baby and 3 others because God told him to, affidavit statesGeorgia hit with COVID ‘spike’ ahead of home openerGwinnett Sheriff's Office T.R.A.C.E. Unit arrests four men on child-related sex crime chargesDALY: Answering Questions about murder hornets, joro spiders, and armywormsGwinnett transportation officials want to add five new bus routes and Snellvile microtransit in 2022 budgetGBI investigating deaths of two murder suspects at Gwinnett jailGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp responds to Democrats' call for action over rising hospitalizations CollectionsON THE MARKET: This Suwanee estate features a guest home on four wooded acresPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 5, 2021WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 6IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 3-5PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6Most humid cities in AmericaWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 29, 2021 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2) Featured Businesses City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: September is International Update Your Resumé Month. When was the last time you updated your resumé? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #UpdateYourResumeMonth Sponsored by GaJobSource.com You voted: I've updated my resumé in the last week. I've updated my resumé in the last month. I've updated my resumé in the last 3 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 6 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 12 months. It's been more than one year since I updated my resumé. I have never updated my resumé. I don't have a resumé. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.