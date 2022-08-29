Ozzy Osbourne is a Brit by birth and a Californian by choice, but after spending decades in the Golden State, he's ready to leave the US.

Osbourne and his wife Sharon are returning to their Buckinghamshire residence after spending more than 20 years living in Los Angeles, the Black Sabbath singer told the Observer in a wide-ranging interview. Osbourne's family life in California was famously documented on the MTV reality series "The Osbournes" in the early 2000s.

