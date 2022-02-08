Oscar nominations 2022: See how to watch

Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.

 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are announcing the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday.

Below is a full list of Oscar categories that will be updated with the nominees as they are revealed.

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.

BEST PICTURE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

DIRECTOR

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"Westside Story"

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Westside Story"

ANIMATED SHORT FILE

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"Ala Kachuu — Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"Encanto"

"Parallel Mothers"

"The Power of the Dog"

VISUAL EFFECTS

FILM EDITING

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

