Oscar nominations 2022: See how to watch By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 8, 2022 Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are announcing the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday.Below is a full list of Oscar categories that will be updated with the nominees as they are revealed.The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27. BEST PICTUREACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLEJessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"Judi Dench, "Belfast"Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLECiaran Hinds, "Belfast"Troy Kotsur, "CODA"Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMDOCUMENTARY (SHORT)DOCUMENTARY FEATUREORIGINAL SONGANIMATED FEATURE FILMADAPTED SCREENPLAY"CODA""Drive My Car""Dune""The Lost Daughter""The Power of the Dog"ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY"Belfast""Don't Look Up""King Richard""Licorice Pizza""The Worst Person in the World"ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLEACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLEDIRECTORPRODUCTION DESIGN CINEMATOGRAPHYCOSTUME DESIGN"Cruella""Cyrano""Dune""Nightmare Alley""Westside Story"ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND"Belfast""Dune""No Time to Die""The Power of the Dog""Westside Story"ANIMATED SHORT FILE"Affairs of the Art""Bestia""Boxballet""Robin Robin""The Windshield Wiper"LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM"Ala Kachuu — Take and Run""The Dress""The Long Goodbye""On My Mind""Please Hold"ORIGINAL SCORE"Don't Look Up""Dune""Encanto""Parallel Mothers""The Power of the Dog"VISUAL EFFECTSFILM EDITINGMAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING 