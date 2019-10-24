Quentin Tarantino's latest release, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," is being re-released in theaters with an extra 10 minutes.
Starting October 25, fans will be able to watch four new scenes of previously unseen footage, bringing the updated movie to nearly three hours long. The longer version of the film will be shown in more than 1,000 North American locations.
"Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie," Adrian Smith, Sony's president of domestic distribution, said in a statement. "And we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it's meant to be seen -- in theaters on the big screen -- with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat.
The new version could have been even longer, reports Indiewire.
The film's first cut was four hours and 20 minutes, so there's still more unused footage. Tarantino has final-cut rights built into his contract.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" originally hit US theaters in late July. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino and Bruce Dern.
The movie is Tarantino's ninth, and grossed more than $139 million in North America and $228 million overseas.