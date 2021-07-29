Olympics schedule and events to watch Thursday By Marianne Garvey, CNN Jul 29, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's day seven of the Olympics in Tokyo and a big day for both swimming and gymnastics.Here are some events available to watch on Thursday -- remember Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time:Women's gymnastics: The individual all-around final began at 6:40 a.m. ET and primetime coverage will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Women's volleyball pool play: - Team USA vs. Turkey began at 8:45 a.m. ET. NBC Sports will also air the US vs. Turkey at 6 p.m.Track and field heats: - Look for the following: Women's 800m (starting at 9:25 p.m. ET), men's 400m hurdles and women's 100m. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Men's golf: Round two of the men's individual stroke will begin airing on the Golf channel at 6:30 p.m. ET.Swimming finals: - The women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 100m freestyle and men's 200m individual medley are among events that will begin airing at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC.Here's your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 