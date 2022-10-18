"Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that," she said. "You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high for about an hour and 20 minutes and they're done and they're perfect."
According to "The Quiet Place" star, the chicken is then sautéd in wine and butter, resulting in a dish she described as "divine," as well as "sticky and yummy."
As a bonus, she said, it helped win husband John Krasinski's heart.
The momager of the Kardashian/Jenner clan reportedly makes an amazing brownie.
Her recipe has made it to People magazine and includes unsweetened chocolate squares, butter, chopped walnuts and mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. Seems pretty standard, but made with that KarJenner love it's got to be rich, right?
The Duchess of Sussex has said she was roasting a chicken when Prince Harry popped the question (apparently, chicken and engagements really are a thing). When asked about her favorite food, Meghan has said she's "a big fan of Sunday suppers."
"I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo," Meghan wrote for Today back in 2012. "It's so easy—combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot."
