Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis respond to 'false' accusations from former nanny in joint statement

Jason Sudeikis (left) and Olivia Wilde (right) have released a joint statement after a former nanny gave an interview to a tabloid.

 Getty

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement regarding the highly publicized end of their relationship.

The former couple, who were together from 2011 until 2020 and share two children, spoke out on Monday in response to a story published by The Daily Mail, in which a woman described as a former nanny for the two stars divulged alleged private details about the time leading up to and around their split.