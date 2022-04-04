Olivia Rodrigo accidentally broke one of her Grammy Awards By Chloe Melas Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Olivia Rodrigo poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas. Rodrigo accidentally broke one of her Grammy Awards. John Locher/Invision/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Rodrigo could have used some super glue.The "Drivers License" singer won three Grammy Awards on Sunday, but only two are solidly still intact.Rodrigo, 19, who won Grammys for best new artist, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album, accidentally dropped one of her trophies backstage and it broke apart. Her shocked reaction was captured by photographers.A helpful assistant was able to put it back together before Rodrigo continued posing with her arms full of golden gramophones. A similar moment happened to Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammy Awards, when the singer dropped one of her four awards backstage.Funny lyric material, perhaps, for the two singers to put in a song someday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn More Entertainment Entertainment TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (April 4-10): ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ & More Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 37 min ago 0 Entertainment Olivia Rodrigo accidentally broke one of her Grammy Awards By Chloe MelasUpdated 1 min ago 0 Entertainment ‘Long Slow Exhale’ Explores Women’s College Basketball — With a Side of Murder (VIDEO) Kate Hahn, TV InsiderUpdated 36 min ago 0 Entertainment ‘American Idol’: Ava & Yoli Compete in First-Ever ‘On the Spot’ Sing-Off (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines RECIPE: Chicken Cordon Bleu with Swiss Dijon Alfredo Sauce Olivia Rodrigo accidentally broke one of her Grammy Awards Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric cars from Polestar +3 Books about LGBTQ and Black people were among the most challenged books in 2021 {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says moments of silence won't solve gun violence Satellite pollution is threatening to alter our view of the night sky Tax Day is coming soon. Here's what you need to know about filing your 2021 taxes Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric cars from Polestar Books about LGBTQ and Black people were among the most challenged books in 2021 » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools employees would get salary step, cost-of-living raises in proposed FY2023 budgetArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayGwinnett County Public Schools employees to receive one-time, $2,000 salary supplementSimple tips to attract hummingbirds to your yardTractor trailer overturns on I-85 south at I-985 split after collision with Georgia Department of Safety vehicleGwinnett County police arrest two suspects in death of man who was shot outside of Lilburn area strip mallState slaps historic fine on Anthem/Blue Cross Blue ShieldDaughter of street sweeper crushed by his machine in Gwinnett County wins $4.25 million in lawsuit over father's deathCheers Day: Suwanee encouraging random acts of kindness on Friday to honor former city employee who died from cancerAcademy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incident CollectionsHere are the candidates for Gwinnett County's nonpartisan school board races and their stances on the issuesWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 3, 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 28GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 1-3ON THE MARKET: Open floor plan, chef's kitchen highlight this Buford home5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett CountyPHOTOS: Southeast Exotic Bird Fair brings colorful plumage to LawrencevilleWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 27, 2022Best counties to retire to in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, Georgia CommentedGwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1) Featured Businesses Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.