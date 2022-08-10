Olivia Newton-John, the singer and "Grease" star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.

In a Twitter post, Andrews said he had spoken with Newton-John's family and they had accepted the offer of a state ceremony. "It will be more of a concert than a funeral -- fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life," Andrews said. Details are yet to be finalized.

