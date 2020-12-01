Georgia residents familiar with Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg, Tenn. can now get a taste of the distillery's ready-to-drink moonshine-based canned cocktails right here in their home state.
The distillery recently announced that the moonshine cocktails — “made with a kick” — are available in Georgia. The cocktails feature Ole Smoky’s famous moonshine in four flavors, Apple Pie Ginger, Blackberry Lemonade, Mountain ‘Rita and Mountain Mule.
Company officials said the flavors are packaged in 12 ounce cans and sold in packs of four.
“We first launched our new moonshine canned cocktails in our home state of Tennessee. Because of the success in Tennessee and the overwhelming customer demand, we are thrilled to release moonshine canned cocktails to our Southern neighbors in Georgia,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “Our Ole Smoky Canned Cocktails are made with our authentic Tennessee moonshine, which allows customers to indulge in high quality cocktail experiences while enjoying the convenience of a can. These cans are perfect to enjoy while cheering on your favorite football team.”
Ole Smoky Moonshine Canned Cocktails were created based on the best-selling cocktails served at Ole Smoky’s Nashville distillery, 6th & Peabody, and in bars and restaurants where Ole Smoky is served. Ole Smoky Moonshine Canned Cocktails contain 9% alcohol by volume.
For more information, visit www.olesmoky.com or follow Ole Smoky on social media @olesmoky.
