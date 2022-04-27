The City of Duluth has announce its 2022 event schedule, with many favorite events returning along with a few new ones.
The event season officially kicked off in January with the Duluth Farmers & Artisan Market and Flicks on the Bricks returns in June with a free movie under the stars on the first Friday of June, August and September.
Fridays-N-Duluth kicks off April 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Duluth and runs through Sept. 16. FND includes both Food Truck Friday and Block Party on Main events.
Food Truck Fridays will take place on all odd number Fridays and will feature live music, food trucks and vendors. The themed Block Party on Main events will take place on all even numbered Fridays and will feature food trucks and themed entertainment.
Duluth officials said Block Party themes will include a Friday Fiesta, Dog Days of Summer, International Night, Bringing Back the 90’s, Caribbean Night, Mardi Gras in July, Lantern Parade and Whimsical Wonderland.
Other signature events returning to the city?
• Back-to-School Bubblepalooza
• Howl on the Green
• Deck the Hall
• Cookies & Cocoa with Santa
• Duluth Derby Day
• Duluth on Tap
• Rocky Horror Picture Show
• Duluth Spring Arts Festival.
Duluth’s Art Month will take place in August. Art-centered activities will include Seek Duluth, a community art project, the DFAL Art Walk and more! The FND Block Party on Main Lantern Walk will be the ultimate finale to Art Month on Aug/ 26.
The Evolution of Pop will headline the Summer Stage Concert on July 23.
New this year is the city said it is "bringing the glitz and glam of Las Vegas" to Downtown Duluth on June 25 at Viva Las Duluth. The main stage will play host to your favorite Vegas strip performances including magicians, cirque-style dancers and impersonators.
Pop-up events quickly became a favorite in 2020, Duluth officials said.
"Our community can expect this fun trend to continue in 2022, so be sure to follow our social media and be the first to know when a new pop-up is announced," a statement from the city said.
