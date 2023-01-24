There can be little argument that the COVID pandemic of the last few years forced a lot of folks to become more acquainted with their own homes, where they found themselves spending more and more time. It is for that reason that the home renovation and design industries stayed healthy while many other businesses struggled.
With that in mind — and with spring right around the corner — could there be a better time for the 25th annual North Atlanta Home Show?
Set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, the North Atlanta Home Show will bring more than 160 exhibitors to the area for a comprehensive collection of products, services, displays and experts that covers just about everything related to home improvement.
“Just about anything you would want to do with your home in the way of an upgrade or an improvement, there will be experts there with booth spaces at the show and they’ll all be happy to talk with you,” said show manager Mark Levine earlier this week.
Levine added that with the expansion of the convention center now complete, there will be even more opportunities for patrons to be dazzled by the array of options. Last year’s home show attracted some 7,000 visitors and Levine said he can see even more attendees this time around.
“All things considered, we were really happy with how it turned out last year,” he said. “The center was still under construction and we were limited in how big the show could be. We didn’t really have any space for any kinds of features or anything like that. This year they’re done (with construction) so we have over 50% more space than last year so the show will look much bigger, there are a lot more exhibitors, there are several more feature areas we didn’t have last year.
“So last year was good and we were way up on attendance from 2021 and it was still quite a small show, but this year we’re able to expand and make it look more like what we expect when we put on a home show with as many exhibitors and feature areas as possible.”
The home show is produced by Marketplace Events, North America’s largest presenter of home, garden, holiday and bridal shows. Levine said just every show produced thus far in 2023 — including Oklahoma City, Dallas, Washington, Kansas City, Austin, Salt Lake City and several Canadian cities — has seen an uptick in visitors.
“We’ve run shows in different cities around the country and so far I believe every show has been up in attendance from 2022, so we do expect that trend to continue with our shows in Atlanta,” said Levine, who also manages the Atlanta Home Show held in March and September at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The home show’s expanded palette will showcase some intriguing features, including The Outdoor Oasis, the Ask a Master Gardener and Expert’s Corner booths, Straw Bale Gardening with Connie Rosenthal and demonstrations — in concert with Goodwill of North Georgia — on turning thrift-store items into spring- and Easter-themed tablescapes.
“You can grow anything in a straw bale, apparently,” said Levine. “We have an expert in a feature area and you can come and see exactly what Connie Rosenthal can do in small amount of space. It’s very eco-friendly, very efficient and it looks pretty cool as well.
“We also did something with Goodwill last year at Cobb Galleria and it went quite well. A local influencer will go to Goodwill stores and create tablescapes from things she’s been able to purchase. It’s an interesting take on what you can get at Goodwill and how much money you can save.”
Levine was also enamored with the work of We Build Stuff (www.webuildstuff.org), an Atlanta-based company that he said, “builds retro-TV boxes that you can put your new TV inside. It looks super-cool.”
When asked what the prevailing themes for home improvement are these days, Levine responded that new twists to old spaces not only add zip but also add value.
“It’s an extension of what we’ve seen the last couple of years,” he said. “People realize that improving their homes, their gardens and their outdoor living spaces is a worthwhile investment. That’s where they’re spending so much of their time, and the pandemic kind of hit home that there’s nothing like having things you like in the place where you spend so much time.
“The outdoor living trend is definitely continuing, but all in all people understand that it’s an all-round worthwhile investment when you’re looking at upgrades for your home.”
Levine, who has managed the home show for some five years, said this year’s event will be more “user-friendly” than ever.
“It’s a long-running show,” he said. “The facility is now finished and is very user-friendly for visitors. This show didn’t used to be very visitor-friendly because of the way it was set up, where the parking was and where the entrance was and how it was laid out. But now it’s a much better visitor experience at the Gas South Arena — it’s perfect for a show like ours with a decent-sized floorplan, and we want to encourage people to walk the whole event.”
The North Atlanta Home Show will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Friday is Hero Day, when active military personnel, veterans and public safety workers can attend the show free of charge and Friday is also Trade Day, when representatives from a host of home-related organizations will be admitted free of charge.
For more information, visit www.northatlantahomeshow.com.
If You Go What: North Atlanta Home Show When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth More info: Go to northatlantahomeshow.com
