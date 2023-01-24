North Atlanta Home Show at Gas South Convention Center (copy)

The North Atlanta Home Show returns to the Gas South Convention Center this weekend.

There can be little argument that the COVID pandemic of the last few years forced a lot of folks to become more acquainted with their own homes, where they found themselves spending more and more time. It is for that reason that the home renovation and design industries stayed healthy while many other businesses struggled.

With that in mind — and with spring right around the corner — could there be a better time for the 25th annual North Atlanta Home Show?