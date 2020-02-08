The 23rd annual North Atlanta Home Show returned to the Infinite Energy Center Friday with even more exhibitors and a little bit of everything for everyone.
Show Manager Mark Levine said the show is the largest in the state and features about 90% of its exhibitors from within a 20-mile radius, giving homeowners the opportunity to meet face-to-face with local experts and service providers.
Shortly after 10 a.m., people began walking around the home show and looking at hot tubs, mattresses, kitchen cabinets, flooring, windows and doors, pianos, vacuums, jewelry, air purifiers and a variety of other items.
Kristy Kim, who owns Jungle Teak Furniture in Duluth, said this is her sixth time participating in the home show. She opened her business more than seven years ago and sells teakwood and resin furniture. On Friday, she featured her new “natural collection,” which she designed.
“It’s all handmade with natural flowers, leaves and shells,” Kim said. “We have a factory in Indonesia. Everything you see here is handmade piece by piece. The price right now is very low because I want to introduce our company again. It’s actually lower than wholesale price right now (at the show).”
Kim said the items are exclusive to her company and eco-friendly, although they took a lot of trial and error to create. She encouraged people to support her local business, as a portion of the proceeds go to support missionary work in places like India, Puerto Rico and Paraguay.
Unlike in years past, Levine said the weekend-long show will not have featured speakers so everyone has the opportunity to see the same things no matter when they show up.
Instead, he said, the show will feature, among other things, a large outdoor oasis, an “Ask a Plant Expert” booth from the Gwinnett office of the University of Georgia Extension Service, as well as an interactive 800-square-foot putting green from LDC Management Group.
“We’ll have great Master Gardners here staffed all weekend so people can ask us pretty much anything you can imagine,” Lisa Klein, program assistant in agriculture and natural resources with UGA Extension, said. “If you have squirrels in your garden or don’t know what to do with your lawn, we’re here for educational purposes.”
Two lifelong friends, Margo Schuttenberg and Barbara Stocks, said they found the home show worthwhile. While Friday was Schuttenberg’s first time at a home show, Stocks said she has attended the show in past years. She was mainly there to accompany her friend as she looked for ideas to remodel parts of her home.
“I wanted to find out what’s new in building,” Schuttenberg said. “I have a home that’s over 25 years old and my husband doesn’t want to make any changes. I thought that if I got some useful information that maybe in the future I could persuade him.”
Schuttenberg left on Friday with “lots of useful information and stuff” to remodel her bathroom and make it more friendly for her age, as she is now retired from teaching. She’s hoping to turn her bathtub into a shower with safety bars and perhaps install a nonskid floor.
“I think it’s going well,” Levine said a few hours after the event began. “Friday, of course, most people are at work. Saturday and Sunday are a lot busier than Friday, but, walking through the halls, there’s plenty of people walking around and speaking to exhibitors so we’re really happy about that.”
