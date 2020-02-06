More than 180 home remodeling experts will gather at the North Atlanta Home Show at Infinite Energy Center this weekend.
The 23rd annual show, produced by Marketplace Events, will take place Friday through Sunday.
It will feature home improvement experts, buyer discounts, live radio broadcasts, product demonstrations, and a large outdoor oasis and “Ask a Plant Expert” booth staffed by the Gwinnett office of the University of Georgia Extension Service.
“February is the perfect time to start planning those spring home improvement projects,” Show Manager Mark Levine said. “Homeowners can get a jump on their spring to-do list now by meeting face-to-face with home improvement experts, gathering ideas and inspiration and making appointments – all under one roof.”
He said attendees can also try their putting skills at the interactive 800-square-foot putting green that LDC Management Group will build at the North Atlanta Home Show.
“They’ll award prizes for the best putts throughout the show, so I encourage golfers of all experience levels to take a swing,” Levine said.
Marketplace Events is also partnering with Mike Rowe, creator and host of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs,” and his foundation, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which awards Work Ethic Scholarships to students pursuing a career in the skilled trades.
“Through the foundation, we are committed to supporting the local builders, remodelers, installers, repairmen and all skilled tradespeople who do the jobs that most people are unable or untrained to do,” Rowe said.
“There aren’t many places left like these local home shows,” he said, “where homeowners can meet with their local experts, get trusted advice, talk price, look the experts in the eye, shake their hands and decide for themselves, yes, I’m good with letting this company into my home.”
The North Atlanta Home Show will open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Children ages 12 and under and adults ages 65 and older (with ID) are admitted free.
Friday will also be both “Trade Day” and “Hero Day.” Anyone who works in the home industry can get free admission to the show by showing a business card at the show’s main entrance today only.
First responders, military veterans, firefighters and police officers will also receive free admission with ID.
General admission is $8 at the box office or $6 in advance online at www.NorthAtlantaHomeShow.com.
Infinite Energy Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth next to Infinite Energy Arena.
