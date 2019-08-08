The City of Norcross and Norcross Public Arts Commission (NPAC) will host a demonstration from an Atlanta artist and muralist, Yehimi Cambron, on Saturday.
Cambron's demonstration will be for for both children and adults at the Norcross Community Market at Lillian Webb Park, which is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cambron will be painting a mural on a “temporary wall” as part of a campaign and partnership with NPAC. At Saturday's event, there will be a booth where she will be offering T-shirts, stickers, iron-on patches, prints and coffee mugs for sale.
Her murals tell positive stories of immigrants and has been featured at the Georgia State MARTA Station and on Atlanta’s American Hotel. Her most well-known work is the "Education is Liberation” monarch mural, which appeared on the Latin American Association building on Buford Highway.
She has been working on a mural at Plaza Fiesta and another in Decatur in honor of immigrant mothers.
The High Museum of Art recently selected her as one of six artists to be featured in an exhibition of local artists whose work will delve into the complexities of mixed-status families.
For more information on the Norcross Public Arts Commission and Norcross Community Market, visit www.norcrossga.net.