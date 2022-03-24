The City of Norcross has a full calendar of events for 2022. Designed to bring the community together and encourage residents and visitors to explore and enjoy the historic downtown, these events are sure to surprise and delight.
From community markets and music festivals to car shows and holiday celebrations, there is an event for everyone this season in Norcross.
Here is a complete list of events:
MARCH
28: Movie Monday: Jungle Cruise
APRIL
1: First Friday Concert: Xtreme Party Band
9: Neighborhood Cleanup & Recycling Day
11: Movie Monday: The Lorax
16: Easter Egg Hunt 7 Eggs-tra Special Needs Egg Hunt
23: Queen’s Jubilee Street Party
25: Movie Monday: American Underdog
MAY
4: Norcross Community Market (Opening Day)
7: Viva Mexico
9: Movie Monday: King Richard
11: Norcross Community Market
18: Norcross Community Market
23: Movie Monday: Dog
25: Norcross Community Market
27: Summer Concert Series: Atlanta Pleasure Band
30: Memorial Day Remembrance
JUNE
1: Norcross Community Market
8: Norcross Community Market
10: Summer Concert Series: Color the Night
11: Jazz in the Alley
13: Movie Monday: Spiderman – No Way Home
15: Norcross Community Market
18: Bluesberry Beer & Music Festival
19: Juneteenth Celebration
22: Norcross Community Market
24: Summer Concert Series: The PettyBreakers
27: Movie Monday: A Journal for Jordan
29: Norcross Community Market
JULY
3: Red, White & BOOM! July 3rd Celebration
6: Norcross Community Market
8: Summer Concert Series: The Bee Gees Gold
11: Movie Monday: TBA
13: Norcross Community Market
16: Jazz in the Alley
20: Norcross Community Market
22: Summer Concert Series: All in One
25: Movie Monday: TBA
27: Norcross Community Market
AUGUST
3: Norcross Community Market
5: Summer Concert Series: The Breakfast Club
8: Movie Monday: TBA
10: Norcross Community Market
13: Jazz in the Alley
17: Norcross Community Market
19: Summer Concert Series: Liverpool Legends
22: Movie Monday: TBA
24: Norcross Community Market
31: Norcross Community Market (Last of the Season)
SEPTEMBER
2: Summer Concert Series: Voltage Brothers
10: Atlanta British Car Fayre
11: 9/11 Remembrance
12: Movie Monday: TBA
17: Hispanic Heritage Celebration
17: Jazz in the Alley
26: Movie Monday: TBA
OCTOBER
1-2: Art Splash Festival
7: First Friday Concert: TBA
10: Movie Monday: TBA
24: Movie Monday: TBA
29: Deutsche Klassic & Autoberfest (German Car Show)
NOVEMBER
4: First Friday Concert: TBA
5: Dia de los Muertos
11: Veterans Day Ceremony
12: Neighborhood Cleanup & Recycling Day (Tentative)
12: Historic Norcross Holiday Open House
14: Movie Monday: TBA
28: Movie Monday: TBA
DECEMBER
2: First Friday Concert: TBA
2: Sparkle! Celebration Tree Lighting
2-4: Historic Norcross Christmas Village
12: Movie Monday: TBA
26: Movie Monday: TBA
The listed events and details are subject to change. Please visit our all-new events website to stay up to date on the latest events.
