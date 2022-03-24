Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 2.16.04 PM.png

The City of Norcross has a full calendar of events for 2022.

 Photo: City of Norcross

The City of Norcross has a full calendar of events for 2022. Designed to bring the community together and encourage residents and visitors to explore and enjoy the historic downtown, these events are sure to surprise and delight.

From community markets and music festivals to car shows and holiday celebrations, there is an event for everyone this season in Norcross.

Here is a complete list of events:

MARCH

28: Movie Monday: Jungle Cruise

APRIL

1: First Friday Concert: Xtreme Party Band

9: Neighborhood Cleanup & Recycling Day

11: Movie Monday: The Lorax

16: Easter Egg Hunt 7 Eggs-tra Special Needs Egg Hunt

23: Queen’s Jubilee Street Party

25: Movie Monday: American Underdog

MAY

4: Norcross Community Market (Opening Day)

7: Viva Mexico

9: Movie Monday: King Richard

11: Norcross Community Market

18: Norcross Community Market

23: Movie Monday: Dog

25: Norcross Community Market

27: Summer Concert Series: Atlanta Pleasure Band

30: Memorial Day Remembrance

JUNE

1: Norcross Community Market

8: Norcross Community Market

10: Summer Concert Series: Color the Night

11: Jazz in the Alley

13: Movie Monday: Spiderman – No Way Home

15: Norcross Community Market

18: Bluesberry Beer & Music Festival

19: Juneteenth Celebration

22: Norcross Community Market

24: Summer Concert Series: The PettyBreakers

27: Movie Monday: A Journal for Jordan

29: Norcross Community Market

JULY

3: Red, White & BOOM! July 3rd Celebration

6: Norcross Community Market

8: Summer Concert Series: The Bee Gees Gold

11: Movie Monday: TBA

13: Norcross Community Market

16: Jazz in the Alley

20: Norcross Community Market

22: Summer Concert Series: All in One

25: Movie Monday: TBA

27: Norcross Community Market

AUGUST

3: Norcross Community Market

5: Summer Concert Series: The Breakfast Club

8: Movie Monday: TBA

10: Norcross Community Market

13: Jazz in the Alley

17: Norcross Community Market

19: Summer Concert Series: Liverpool Legends

22: Movie Monday: TBA

24: Norcross Community Market

31: Norcross Community Market (Last of the Season)

SEPTEMBER

2: Summer Concert Series: Voltage Brothers

10: Atlanta British Car Fayre

11: 9/11 Remembrance

12: Movie Monday: TBA

17: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

17: Jazz in the Alley

26: Movie Monday: TBA

OCTOBER

1-2: Art Splash Festival

7: First Friday Concert: TBA

10: Movie Monday: TBA

24: Movie Monday: TBA

29: Deutsche Klassic & Autoberfest (German Car Show)

NOVEMBER

4: First Friday Concert: TBA

5: Dia de los Muertos

11: Veterans Day Ceremony

12: Neighborhood Cleanup & Recycling Day (Tentative)

12: Historic Norcross Holiday Open House

14: Movie Monday: TBA

28: Movie Monday: TBA

DECEMBER

2: First Friday Concert: TBA

2: Sparkle! Celebration Tree Lighting

2-4: Historic Norcross Christmas Village

12: Movie Monday: TBA

26: Movie Monday: TBA

The listed events and details are subject to change. Please visit our all-new events website to stay up to date on the latest events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.