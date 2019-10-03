The Norcross community will spend this weekend celebrating two things: art and wine.
The 16th annual Art Splash and Wine Festival will be held 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday in Norcross’ historic downtown district.
This year’s event will include an artists market as well as tasting of 40 different wines and craft beers. A new addition for the event’s 16th year will be chalk art demonstrations by the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild, which will create 3-D chalk illustrations on the streets of downtown Norcross.
The event will also include live entertainment on the Thrasher Park stage and a Kidz Zone with children’s activities and inflatable rides.
“A silent auction and sale filled with decorated chairs and surprises by local school students will be waiting for the highest bidders at the renowned ‘Chairs for Charity,’ “ festival organizers said in an announcement.
“Festival cuisine and tasty food from local restaurants will (also) be available for hungry eaters.”
Tickets for the wine tasting are $40 apiece, plus a service fee, and can be purchased in advance at eventeny.com/events/Norcross-Art-Splash/?ticket.
“Ticket holders will be able to sample food from a variety of restaurants while tasting varietals from around the world,” festival organizers said.