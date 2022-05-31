The city of Norcross is ready for summer, announcing a summer event schedule that will include plenty of music.
The 2022 schedule will include:
• Summer Concert Series
The Summer Concert Series runs May through September in Thrasher Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The concerts are free
Each event in the series serves as a collection site for the CAN-Do food drive, a county-wide effort to fill the shelves of local food pantries. Donations of canned food and non-perishable items can be dropped off in bins during each concert.
The schedule is:
May 27: ATL Pleasure Band
June 10: Color The Night
June 24: The PettyBreakers
July 8: Bee Gees Gold
July 22: All In One
Aug. 5: The Breakfast Club
Aug. 19: Liverpool Legends
Sept. 2: Voltage Brothers
• Gwinnett Symphony Jazz Concert, June 4
The Gwinnett Symphony Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of pianist Jose Garcia. The free concert runs from 7 9 p.m. in Thrasher Park.
• Jazz in the Alley
Experience jazz at its best as the jazz tunes take over Betty Mauldin Park, located in Historic Downtown Norcross, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The series schedule is:
June 11: The Senators featuring Tony Tatum
July 16: Dexter Tolson & Chaz Shepherd
Aug. 13: Michael Cruse & Cleveland P. Jones
Sept. 17: FunkyardX
• Bluesberry Beer and Music Festival, June 18
Held at Betty Mauldin Park this event returns with a lineup of blues artists along with blueberries, blueberry drinks, blueberry treats and more.
