Take in the Bluesberry Beer and Music Festival in Norcross (copy)

The Bluesberry Beer and Music Festival is part of the city of Norcross' 2022 summer event schedule.

 Photo: City of Norcross

The city of Norcross is ready for summer, announcing a summer event schedule that will include plenty of music.

The 2022 schedule will include:

• Summer Concert Series 

The Summer Concert Series runs May through September in Thrasher Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The concerts are free 

Each event in the series serves as a collection site for the CAN-Do food drive, a county-wide effort to fill the shelves of local food pantries. Donations of canned food and non-perishable items can be dropped off in bins during each concert.

The schedule is:

May 27: ATL Pleasure Band

June 10: Color The Night

June 24: The PettyBreakers

July 8: Bee Gees Gold

July 22: All In One

Aug. 5: The Breakfast Club

Aug. 19: Liverpool Legends

Sept. 2: Voltage Brothers

• Gwinnett Symphony Jazz Concert, June 4 

The Gwinnett Symphony Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of pianist Jose Garcia. The free concert runs from 7 9 p.m. in Thrasher Park.

• Jazz in the Alley

Experience jazz at its best as the jazz tunes take over Betty Mauldin Park, located in Historic Downtown Norcross, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The series schedule is:

June 11: The Senators featuring Tony Tatum

July 16: Dexter Tolson & Chaz Shepherd

Aug. 13: Michael Cruse & Cleveland P. Jones

Sept. 17: FunkyardX

• Bluesberry Beer and Music Festival, June 18

Held at Betty Mauldin Park this event returns with a lineup of blues artists along with blueberries, blueberry drinks, blueberry treats and more.

For more info, go to: bluesberrybeerfestival.com.

