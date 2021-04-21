After almost a whole year without fan-favorite events due to COVID-19 precautions, the city of Norcross is ready to entertain guests again.
This week the city announced 2021 Summer Events schedule, including Red, White & Boom on July 3 to celebrate Independence Day. That event will start at 5 p.m. and be held at Lillian Webb Park. City officials said CDC guidelines will be followed at all events.
The Norcross Community Market is currently underway, and the Summer Concert Series kicks off May 28 at Thrasher Park. The Summer Concert Series schedule is as follows:
• May 28 – Voltage Brothers
• June 11 – Creativity
• June 25 – The Rupert’s Orchestra
• July 9 – No Limits
• July 23 – Electric Avenue
• Aug. 6 – A1A
• Aug. 20 – The Bee Gees
• Sept. 3 – The Downtown Band
Jazz In The Alley, which runs from late summer to early fall, also returns. Concerts will be held June 26, July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 25. Though the season has been confirmed, the line-up of bands is still being scheduled. Jazz In The Alley is held at Betty Mauldin Park.
The Bluesberry Beer and Music Festival is Aug. 21 from 3 to 10 p.m at Betty Mauldin Park. For more information including the artist lineup, visit www.bluesberrybeerfestival.com.
Norcross will also host the Indie Green Festival Aug. 21 from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lillian Webb Park. The Indie Green Festival was curated to allow local residents and visitors the opportunity to learn about modern, eco-friendly and thoughtful lifestyles.
First Friday Concerts, a seasonal indoor concert series, will take place starting in October. The concerts are held on Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Arts & Community Center. The line-up for First Friday Concerts is still being scheduled.
For more information on events in Norcross, go to aplacetoimagine.com.
