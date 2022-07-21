Jordan Peele's "Get Out" marked such a thrilling directing debut that the pretty-good things he's done in the five years since, including "Us" and a full plate of TV shows, have felt somewhat less exciting by comparison. "Nope," another monosyllabic title, initially seems destined to buck that trend, but turns out to be fun without sustaining its promise from start to finish.

Although the marketing has teased an alien-invasion plot, Peele again seeks to turn some of our expectations on their heads, playfully toying with conventions of the genre. By setting much of the action on a remote horse ranch outside Los Angeles, the writer-director-producer mounts the terror on a smallish family scale, closer to M. Night Shyamalan's "Signs" than the grandeur of Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," despite those bubbling clouds and foreboding skies.

