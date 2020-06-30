Noble Fin has been a part of Peachtree Corners' dining scene for four years, but that ended this past weekend.
The restaurant, which opened in western Gwinnett in May 2016, closed Saturday after attempting to keep its doors open in a world where business operations are dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The steak and seafood restaurant's owners were advertising furnishings and kitchen equipment that are available for sale on noblefinrestaurant.com on Monday.
"Due to COVID, this restaurant is now closed," owners said in a message on the restaurant's website. "Thank you for your friendship."
Local blog What Now Atlanta obtained and published a copy of a letter Noble Fin's owners sent out to customers late last week to explain the closure. The letter said Noble Fin's business model is based on visitors staying in local hotels, large parties and "local residences."
Hotel business has dried up because of the pandemic and many employees that typically work for nearby companies are working from home to limit the spread of COVID-19, Noble Fin's owners said.
That has cut into restaurant's profits significantly, and despite reopening in May, business has not picked up, according to the owners. That prompted the decision to close.
This is not the first Peachtree Corners restaurant to fall victim of the pandemic. In early May, Blaxican Mexican Soulfood announced it was closing its brick-and-mortar location in the city because it didn't have the financial resources to keep it going after a three-month closure, and also because of uncertainty over how long the pandemic would last.
Blaxican has continued to operate a food truck business in the area, however.
