Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
A funny thing happened when Jessica Betts asked Niecy Nash about her birth name.
During a recent appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," the couple, who married in 2020, recounted how when they first became friends, Betts asks Nash about her name.
"She said she said 'Carol,' but I thought I heard 'Cora,'" Betts explained.
Nash then directed Hall and the audience to Betts neck, where the name "Cora" is tattooed.
"I was calling her Cora for almost two years," Betts said. "One day, she said, 'Why do you call me Cora?' And I was like, 'That's your name!'"
Nash insisted it was not and said during the interview that she thought "it was something that the cool kids called each other in New York on the street!"
On Wednesday, Nash shared video on her verified Instagram account of Betts getting the tattoo and also showed off her own tattoo, which reads "Mrs. Cora Betts."
"It's up and stuck.... JB, I'm Always & Forever your "Cora"," Nash wrote in the caption.
