Nicole Kidman has shared why she's returned down under.
The "Being Ricardos" star told NPR's Terry Gross during a conversation on the program "Fresh Air" that she had returned to her native country because of her mother, Janelle Kidman's, current health situation.
"We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren," the younger Kidman said.
Gross also asked how Kidman was doing regarding the Omicron surge.
"It's running wild in Australia," Kidman replied.
Despite that, she said, the family was able to have a safe outing with her 81-year-old mother.
"We were able to take her into the gallery after hours and show her the Matisse exhibit, which coming from a mother who's raised me in the arts, it was soothing balm," Kidman said. "Matisse was soothing balm last night."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
