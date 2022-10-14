Nicki Minaj has a message for the Recording Academy after they moved her song "Super Freaky Girl" from a rap category to a pop category for award consideration.

"I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG ('Super Freaky Girl') has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!" Minaj wrote in a series of tweets, referring to the Latto song. "ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll."