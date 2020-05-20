Nick Cordero's wife says he has suffered a health setback

Broadway actor Nick Cordero's health is going "downhill," his wife said in a tearful update on Wednesday.
Cordero, 41, has battled a series of coronavirus-related complications since he was hospitalized in March. He spent weeks on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated after clotting issues.
Earlier this week, his wife, Amanda Kloots, excitedly shared that he'd experienced a "small win" in his recovery.
But his health got worse on Wednesday, she said, asking fans for their prayers during an Instagram Live stream.
"Nick has had a bad morning," she said. "Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now."
"Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down," Kloots said, wiping tears from her eyes. "It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you."
Kloots, who is a fitness trainer, did not provide additional details about her husband's health. But she has previously said that Cordero, who woke up from his medically induced coma earlier this month, is still fighting a lingering lung infection.
Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway." He's also appeared on television in episodes of "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Lilyhammer."
Fans used the hashtag #WakeUpNick to share messages of hope for the actor, and later, after he woke up, the hashtag #offthevent to pray for him to get off the ventilator.
Kloots said Cordero had no pre-existing health conditions before he tested positive for coronavirus, and has always been healthy.
He has since tested negative for coronavirus, but is continuing to battle complications from it. Kloots said some of the complications include septic shock, "mini-strokes" and a leg amputation.
CNN's Lisa France contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.