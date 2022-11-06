Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their "complicated relationship," his love for Carter "has never ever faded."

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, wrote in a caption alongside photos of the brothers through the years. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."