Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their "complicated relationship," his love for Carter "has never ever faded."
"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, wrote in a caption alongside photos of the brothers through the years. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."
"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know," he added. "I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.... God, please take care of my baby brother."
Nick Carter's statement Sunday comes after a source close to the family told CNN on Saturday that Carter, who found stardom as a young boy with songs like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq," was found dead in his bathtub.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told CNN it responded to a call for help at Carter's Lancaster, California, home on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. local time, where a deceased person was found.
