Nick Carter denies rape allegation as ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter is being sued by a 39-year-old woman with autism and cerebral palsy who says the singer raped her as a teenager on the group's tour bus in 2001.

Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a sexual battery lawsuit in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday in which she claims that Carter gave her alcohol and assaulted her after a a concert in Tacoma, Washington in February 2001. She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

