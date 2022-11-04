Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 11:19 am
Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it.
Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly.
Reynolds shared a tweet from People magazine about Cannon's coming 11th child on Twitter writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."
That joke could mean either be a reference to a baby bottle or a liquor bottle.
The "Deadpool" star owns Aviation Gin and enlisted Cannon for a Father's Day ad in which he and the pair made "the mother of all cocktails: 'The Vasectomy.' "
"Lord knows I need one," Cannon joked in the commercial.
Cannon welcomed his ninth and tenth children in September with other co-parents.
He and Scott also shared son Zen, who died in December 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.