Is there a better place to celebrate National Pizza Month than opening day at a new pizza restaurant?
That's a question Buford residents will soon be able to answer for themselves.
Your Pie Pizza, a restaurant that offers customers individualized pizza pies, is preparing to open a new location Oct. 25 at 4860C Golden Parkway in Buford. The pizza parlor chain's new location is owned by the husband and wife team of Prashant and Shital Patel.
“We didn’t just fall in love with the quality of the pizza; we fell in love with the quality people at Your Pie,” Shital Patel said. “The Your Pie team is so welcoming, and that is what we hope Your Pie Buford brings to the surrounding community.
"We want our store to be a place where people can share amazing food and amazing conversations.”
Pizzas at Your Pie Pizza are handtossed and made with fresh ingredients and homemade sauces and salad dressings as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizza options.
It also has craft beers, wines, Italian-style gelato, chopped salads and paninis on the menu.
“At Your Pie, we believe that food can be fresh, fast, delicious and experiential,” Your Pie founder and president Drew French said. “We want to be the go-to fast casual restaurant where families, friends, colleagues and groups can gather, dine and share memories without having to share pizzas.
"We’re excited for the opportunity to bring the original fast casual, individualized pizza concept to Buford and the surrounding communities.”
As part of the build-up to the new restaurant's opening, Your Pie Buford will host Dine and Donate events to raise money for the North Gwinnett Co-Op from Oct. 21 until Oct. 23.
The Dine and Donate times will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5 until 7 p.m. each day. Up to 200 registered customers will be able to get free pizzas, and be asked to make monetary donations to the Co-Op at each Dine and Donate event.
Updates related to the Dine and Donate and grand opening day events will be posted at facebook.com/yourpiebuford.
So far, announced opening day festivities include $3.14 pizzas and pints and free Your Pie "swag" for the first 50 guests. The festivities are set to begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 25.
In connection with the store's opening, customers can also register to win free pizza for a year at bit.ly/2AUD9yM.