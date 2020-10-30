Peachtree Corners will have a new steakhouse in the coming year.
Norsan Restaurants has announced its newest steakhouse brand and concept, H&W Steakhouse, which is set to open in early 2021 in the former Black Walnut Cafe building.
H&W’s parent company, Norsan, is a privately owned group that has operated in the Atlanta area for over 33 years. Norsan’s restaurant brands include Frankie’s the Steakhouse, Pampas Steakhouse, Luciano’s Ristorante, Frontera Mex-Mex Grill and La Capital Cocina Mexicana.
According to officials from Norsan Restaurants, Executive Chef Charles Schwab, who has extensive experience in some of Atlanta’s most successful restaurants, will lead the culinary team at H&W Steakhouse. Schwab was most recently the Executive Chef at Buckhead Diner and has also previously worked with popular concepts Blue Ridge Grill, Bacchanalia, and Grace 17.20.
“I am so excited to be part of the Norsan Group and I am very much looking forward to our new venture together in Peachtree Corners," Schwab said. "I can think of no better concept to bring to this bustling area than a great American steakhouse. Moving forward with the support of our own meat distribution company Prime Meats, Frankie’s and Pampas, not to mention over 35 years of proudly serving the Atlanta community, will be truly groundbreaking.”
Frankie’s the Steakhouse in Duluth and Pampas Steakhouse in Johns Creek have received numerous accolades on both the local and national scale as well as recognition from Zagat and Opentable as top steakhouses in the U.S.
Norsan founder and CEO Norberto Sanchez share his vision of H&W Steakhouse, stating, “We are excited to bring a new steakhouse to the Peachtree Corners suburb of Atlanta. This concept will breathe new life into the traditional steakhouse and bring the best steaks in the U.S, handpicked daily from our master butchers, to our guests’ plates.”
The restaurant also plans to carry the finest prime grade, black angus and corn fed steaks from Norsan’s very own boutique USDA meat packing and distribution company — Prime Meats.
