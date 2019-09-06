A new Newk's Eatery location will open in Buford on Sept. 16.
The restaurant — a "fast casual" chain that offers hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas — will be located at the intersection of Georgia Highway 20 and Plunketts Rd. in the Mall of Georgia corridor. The 4,371-square-foot restaurant in Buford can accommodate 134 guests and also features a 400-square-foot patio with seating for an additional 22 guests.
The opening of the Buford restaurant will mark the second Gwinnett County location for the brand, including the restaurant located off Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Georgia Highway 120 in Lawrenceville.
“At Newk’s we strive to serve meals that make a difference,” Brent Cann, franchisee of the Newk’s Buford restaurant, said. “As a family restaurant that cares about our local community, we’re proud to offer fresh ingredients and wholesome meals for everyone.”
There will be opportunities to preview the food before the official opening. Newk’s in Buford will host private preview tastings for lunch and dinner beginning Wednesday through Friday. Guests may register online for a complimentary meal and will have the opportunity to donate in support of ovarian cancer research and education. All funds collected will be donated to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) on behalf of Newk’s Cares, the ovarian cancer awareness movement founded by Newk's Eatery.
Newk's will host a “Dozen-Layer Cake Cutting Ceremony” Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Guests can receive 20% off catering orders throughout the opening week and take advantage of additional promotions.
“We’re thrilled to begin serving the Buford community as we continue our growth in Georgia,” Michelle Spohnholz, VP of Marketing said. “At Newk’s, we take a hands-on approach to every meal and go the extra mile to get the finest ingredients. We take personal pride in the details – cooking with house-roasted garlic and house-infused olive oils, as well as hand-chopping 20 fresh produce items daily. Our founder Chris ‘Newk’ Newcomb develops our scratch-made recipes, which come from the Newcomb family and have been perfected over generations.”