Two previously unseen photos of the Beatles have been found, showing the band playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in 1961, shortly before they shot to fame.

The images have been published to mark the 60th anniversary of the October 1962 release of "Love Me Do," the band's first single on the Parlophone label, according to a statement from Tracks, a UK-based music memorabilia dealer.

