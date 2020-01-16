A new 3D Giant Screen film about the remarkable comeback stories of endangered species from around the world opens at the Fernbank Museum in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 17.
The 40-minute film, “Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction,” is narrated by Claire Danes and captures the human efforts to save the endangered species.
“Through the unmatched, immersive Giant Screen technology,” Director Sean Casey said, “we’re able to connect audiences with nature in places they might not otherwise go to engage with some of the most extraordinary creatures on Earth — which nearly disappeared forever. The film demonstrates how human efforts do make an impact for the better and are essential in saving and protecting the world’s animals and wild places.”
Filmed on location in three unique regions around the globe, “Back from the Brink” uses the immersive giant screen format to plunge audiences into a wild world of breathtaking natural beauty and captivating wildlife behavior.
The film brings to life the amazing true story of three animal special whose numbers recently dwindled to near extinction but were rescued from the brink. The animals include California’s enchanting Channel Island Fox, China’s fabled Golden Monkey and the wondrous migrating giant Red Crabs of Christmas Island off the coast of Australia.
The film also introduces people around the world — scientists, researchers, park rangers and students — who are working passionately to preserve these endangered species.
Ultimately, the film aims to engage and inspire audiences to take action and connect with nature. “Back from the Brink” shows that positive change is possible and that problems created by humans can be solved by humans themselves.
Sean Casey is also the film’s director of photography. It was executive produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The film was produced by Charlotte Huggins and Jennifer Casey who also wrote the film with Kurt Frey.
The film will be available through April 30 in the Rankin M. Smith Sr. Giant Screen Theater at Fernbank.
Movie tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $11 for children ages 3-12 and $8 for Fernbank members. Discounted movie tickets are available with a Value Pass, which also includes museum admission.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.fernbankmuseum.org or call 404-929-6400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.