The insect world is tiny but astonishing, one that includes much complexity and surprising beauty. And starting next weekend, visitors to the Fernbank Museum can get a closer look at these creatures.
The museum will debut its latest exhibit — Microsculpture: The insect portraits of Levon Biss — Jan. 30. According to Fernbank officials, the exhibit "magnifies these tiny creatures into large-format, high-resolution portraits in the context of Fernbank Museum’s immersive woodlands to highlight the beauty of some Earth’s most misunderstood critters."
The photos will be placed in the Fernbank’s Nature Gallery in WildWoods. Guests can enjoy the photos in the secluded museum-curated forest environment that is filled with its own variety of insect species .
"The vivid and opalescent photography delivers pops of color against the woodlands and magnifies some of nature’s overlooked inhabitants against the large scale of the towering trees," Fernbank officials said.
Eleven insect species from around the world are featured as a part of the exhibit.. Species include visually stunning insects such as the Orchid Cuckoo Bee, Ruby-Tailed Wasp, Amazonian Purple Warrior Scarab and Tortoise Beetle among others.
Microsculpture was created by award-winning photographer Levon Biss with insect specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History. Each detailed image took nearly four weeks to produce and was created from more than 8,000 separate images using different microscopic lenses and lighting, Fernbank officials said.
The exhibit is provided to Fernbank by the American Museum of Natural History and will be on view through May 2. Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta.
The exhibit is included with general admission and is free for Fernbank members. Timed, online tickets are required in advance at FernbankMuseum.org at $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $18 for children.
