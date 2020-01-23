The ninjas are in town.
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta opened its new exhibit inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this past weekend. It is called “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer.”
Karen Kelly, program director at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, said the exhibit is an immersive experience in a very large environment. It was made possible through a partnership with Nickelodeon.
“It’s almost like you’re in the TV series,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. My personal favorite is the pizza shooter arcade. There’s also challenges where kids learn about teamwork and how everyone brings something different to the table, but it’s all valuable.”
The exhibit is an opportunity for kids to train to be a ninja, Kelly said. There’s a common area where kids can hang out, a ropes course, brain teaser station and more. Kids can also take a personality test to see which Ninja Turtle they are — Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo or Raphael.
Throughout the exhibit there are also different programs at various time of the day.
“There’s even some simple math activities,” Kelly said. “Pizzas, for example, are a great tool for teaching kids math, but this exhibit is really about social emotional learning as well. The goals of this exhibit are for kids to learn about the skills they have, those they contribute, how to work with other people and how to foster their own creativity.”
All of these things are especially important, Kelly said, because little kids are still developing motor skills. The exhibit does a good job of helping them with that, she said.
The exhibit was previously at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. Kelly said she heard it was “amazing” and signed up to get it to come to Atlanta about two or three years ago.
In total, it is between 2,500-3,000 square feet, which helps it to be a more immersive experience.
“The parents are going to have a lot of fun, too,” Kelly said. “It’ll probably bring back a lot of memories for parents who grew up watching the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And the exhibit is a great opportunity for parent-kid conversations.”
The exhibit will be on display at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta until May 10. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays when it is closed.
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
