A new experiential exhibit that targets all of the senses will soon open at Fernbank.
The “Our Senses: An Immersive Experience” opens Feb. 8 at the museum, which is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta. The exhibit runs through May 3 and is organized by American Museum of Natural History in New York.
“This highly immersive exhibit really showcases the senses, including how humans and other species simply could not survive without them — or the brain that decodes and processes the sensory information,” said Dr. Bobbi Hohmann, Vice President of Programming and Collections at Fernbank.
Visitors to the exhibit will get to see different aspects of sensory perception, such as: how different colors of light can change the way the world appears; using an infrared viewer to hunt like a snake; hear animal sounds that are usually outside a human’s hearing range; smell fragrant notes; and participate in a “touch zone” designed to engage nerve endings.
The exhibit will include challenges, technology and interactions designed to highlight those sensory functions as well as others. There will also be a live show that highlights the human senses.
“With the human drive for exploration and discovery, we have also been able to extend our senses and expand our abilities with technological innovations like microscopes, X-rays and ultrasonic sound waves,” Hohmann said. “Guests will discover how these and other advancements have allowed humans to explore our world beyond the biological senses to make new discoveries.”
Admission is $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $18 for children ages 3-12. Fernbank members will be admitted for free.
Ticket and other museum information is available at www.FernbankMuseum.org or by calling 404-929-6400.
