Georgia’s most visited attraction is set to make this a holiday season to remember with a family-favorite tradition, Stone Mountain Christmas, which features a unique and brand-new attraction this year.

The holidays come to life in what is referred to as “Atlanta’s most heartwarming celebration,” complete with festive music, millions of dazzling lights, immersive experiences and appearances by time-honored Yuletide characters. Stone Mountain Christmas takes place every weekend and school holiday through Jan. 1, 2023.