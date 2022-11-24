Georgia’s most visited attraction is set to make this a holiday season to remember with a family-favorite tradition, Stone Mountain Christmas, which features a unique and brand-new attraction this year.
The holidays come to life in what is referred to as “Atlanta’s most heartwarming celebration,” complete with festive music, millions of dazzling lights, immersive experiences and appearances by time-honored Yuletide characters. Stone Mountain Christmas takes place every weekend and school holiday through Jan. 1, 2023.
Stone Mountain Christmas’ new attraction, the Magical Christmas Drone Show, will feature hundreds of drones lighting up the sky as they fly above the park’s reflection pond. The 12-minute performance showcases larger-than-life festive aerial formations, professionally choreographed with lights synched to the classic songs of Christmas.
The mountain itself provides the backdrop for the World’s Largest Christmas Light Show, with holiday songs, special effects, fireworks and video projected onto the largest screen in the world.
Also on tap is the Musical Frosted Forest and the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony, and Santa Claus’ flight through the sky will take place each evening. In addition, the Christmas Parade, long a family favorite, will feature seven floats and a cast of performers that includes 10-foot-tall candy canes, walking snow globes, Christmas trees and more.
There will also be an opportunity to see Santa Claus and his reindeer, and the Sing-A-Long Christmas Train will share the true meaning of Christmas. The evening ends with Snow Angel flying above town to create a magical snowfall.
