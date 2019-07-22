Gwinnett County's newest brewery and tap room will begin serving drinks in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
Anderby Brewing officials have announced the brewery will open its doors to customers for the first time at noon Saturday. The brewery is located at 110 Technology Parkway, Suite 200.
Anderby Brewing's website, www.anderbybrewing.com, shows that it will serve 16 drinks in its tap room including: three American pale ales; three American IPAs, an imperial/double IPA, two English bitters, a pale lager, a pilsner, a baltic porter, an imperial oatmeal stout, a blonde ale, a rye IPA and a Vienna lager.
"At Anderby Brewing, we brew what we love and want to share that love with our fans," the brewery's owners said on their website. "Whether it’s through fun flavorings like our fruit and spice pale ales or through our use of regional grains for the majority of our malt bills, we want to bring an element of fun to all of our beers.
"We don’t take ourselves too seriously and want everyone to enjoy our laid back atmosphere."
The brewery will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
It is one of a few breweries opening in Gwinnett County this summer and into the early fall. Indio Brewing Co. opened in Sugar Hill's E Center in July and StillFire Brewing is slated to open in Suwanee in September.
Ironshield Brewing is being planned for Lawrenceville, and it will be the city's second brewery when it opens, while 6S Brewing is coming to Duluth.