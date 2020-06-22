Gwinnett County residents can escape from the reality of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic by trying to escape from monsters near Stone Mountain.
Netherworld announced it reopened its four Escape The Netherworld escape room games this past weekend. The escape rooms attraction had been closed for the last three months because of the pandemic.
“We are so excited to be reopening our doors to the public,” NETHERWORLD Haunted House co-creator Billy Messina said. “While this time has given us plenty of opportunity to prep for this season’s new haunts, we have missed hosting our community at our year-round attractions.
"As always, the safety of our guests, staff and community is of the utmost importance to us, so we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone’s health while still having fun.”
There will be several new rules in place at Netherworld for people who want to play the escape games. These include guests being required to call from their cars when they arrive, and remaining in the vehicle until staff are ready to check them in. Guests must also wash their hands thoroughly before entering the escape rooms.
Guests will only be allowed to bring small items, such as purses or cell phones, with them inside, but they will not be allowed to use cameras or cell phones during the escape games.
Guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks at all times. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout Netherworld and staff will provide disposable gloves upon request.
Guests are also asked to make reservations for groups of at least four people at least two hours in advance. Once admitted into the building, groups will be kept in separate waiting areas.
Netherworld officials said walk-ins are discouraged, but not prohibited. Walk-in customers will be accommodated if a room is available, but that means there are no guarantees they will be able to play an escape game if they arrive without a reservation.
Officials also said anyone who has made a reservation, but then feels sick or who has recently been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to call Netherworld about rescheduling their appointment.
Netherworld staff will also have to wear face masks at all times and have their temperature checked. They will also spend extra time cleaning each escape room between games.
