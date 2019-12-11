You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry and you’d better not pout because you might get eaten by a monster if you do.
Netherworld Haunted House announced it will host a Christmas-themed version of one of its Halloween haunts, Night of the Gorgon, as well as a Mutant Madness Laser Tag game inside the Cold Blooded haunt on Saturday. It’s the first of two events the Stone Mountain-area attraction will host this month — the other being a tour of the facility at the end of the month.
The Netherworld Presents a Haunted Holiday event will take place Saturday with timed entries at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the attraction, which is located at 2076 West Park Place Boulevard in Stone Mountain.
“Six guests will enter the attraction and will be led on a rope by a ghostly spirit through a full production of Night of the Gorgon featuring seasonally inspired monsters, holiday themed scenes and, perhaps most importantly, only one group will occupy a given space at a given time,” Netherworld officials said in an announcement.
“Then, unexpectedly, your guide will vanish, leaving your group to survive the last portion of the haunt without their protection. This carefully paced event is a great way to experience the house without the larger crowds you might encounter during October.”
In addition to the haunted tour and laser tag games, attendees will also get to enjoy a holiday version of Netherworld’s Midway area.
Admission to Haunted Holiday is $25.95 online at www.fearworld.com, and $28 at the door. Tickets for Mutant Madness laser tag will only be sold on a first come, first served basis in the Netherworld gift shop for $15.
Meanwhile, a new holiday event for this year will be the Lights On Tour of both the Night of the Gorgon and Cold Blooded haunts on Dec. 28. There are about two dozen tour times spread throughout the day, although a handful of those time slots are already filled up.
About 19 time slots still had openings as of Wednesday.
The tour is an opportunity to see the work that goes into creating the haunts each year while the lights are turned on and haunt effects are turned off. Participants will get souvenir printed photos and have a rare chance to take pictures inside the haunts.
Tickets for the Lights On Tour cost $100 and can be purchased at www.fearworld.com.
“We’ve been thinking about doing a premium small group event for a long time now,” said Ben Armstrong, Netherworld Haunted House co-creator in a statement. “This is a gift from us to the true haunt fans… the ones who have wanted to see the haunt with the lights on for years! Coupled with an informative guided tour and photo stops along the way, this is a great way to really understand the layers of detail put into this place!”