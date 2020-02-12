You can hold your loved one tight this Valentine’s Day, both in love and in terror.
Netherworld Haunted House in Norcross is holding special events for one night only on Saturday.
Netherworld will reopen its fan-favorite “Night of the Gorgon” haunt for the final time to house “Scream in the Dark.” This is a unique way to experience the house where guests will embark on a journey through the haunt with only a candle to guide the way. The “candlelight” is the only thing to illuminate the halls of the haunted house as monsters lurk in the shadows delivering the haunted house’s trademark shocks.
On the same night, there will also be a laser event overtaking the “Cold Blooded” haunt dubbed “Cyborg Deathmatch.” The mission is to fight through the cyborgs, fend off the radioactive creatures, initiate the facility’s self-destruct sequence and then make it back out in time. Five people enter the arena at one time.
Tickets for Cyborg Deathmatch are available for $12 online with limited amounts available. Tours leave every half hour from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $25.95 online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.