The team behind Netherworld Haunted House is going a little post-apocalyptic — and welcoming a "shark god" — as they continue to broaden their reach beyond Halloween to become a year-round destination.
The popular haunted house, which moved to Stone Mountain from Norcross last year, is adding a post-apocalyptic laser tag battle arena as well as a fourth escape room, which will have a tiki theme. The new attractions are expected to open Aug. 3.
“Our plan has always been to own a bigger venue and create an ever-growing entertainment complex for our guests," Netherworld co-founder Ben Armstrong said. "Now that we’ve been in our space for a year, we have been able to expand our year-round activities and offer even more options.”
Netherworld's Laser Adventure Battle Arena will feature a post-apocalyptic theme where as many as 24 participants can compete with laser tag battle rifles amid mazes, forts and interactive elements mostly at night in an outdoor arena.
The arena will be open year-round.
“We saw the massive amount of space and thought it’d be perfect to create the ultimate laser tag arena," Armstrong said. "There’s everything from complex mazes, abandoned buildings, video game-style reward boxes and a huge variety of different battle modes that visitors are going to love.
"As we near haunt season, we just might add some of our live monsters to the mix to up the scare factor. I think it’ll truly be a great addition to the Netherworld experience.”
Meanwhile, the newest addition to the Escape the Netherworld activities is the Tiki Island: Attack of the Shark God escape room. It joins existing escape rooms which have science fiction horror, vampire and Big Foot themes.
The new room is intended to evoke the feeling of being in Hawaii — with the Netherworld twist, of course.
Participants will have one hour to complete the room, where they must return "the sacred artifact of Lono" to where it belongs before a shark god attacks them.
"We’re really looking forward to entertaining even more people throughout the year, especially those who haven't previously visited us because haunted houses just aren't their thing," Netherworld co-founder Billy Messina said. “Both the laser adventure and the escape rooms are perfect activities for birthday parties, corporate events, team building, and for just a good time with friends. We’ve seen many of the same devoted fans over the years at our haunted house, but now we’re excited to welcome a whole new crop of fun-seekers who've yet to experience our unique brand of entertainment."
The laser tag arena will be open on Saturday nights, although it can be booked for events any day of the week. Anyone interested in book the arena can visit www.NetherworldLaser.com or call 678-580-5642.
The escape rooms are open 5:30 until 11 p.m. on Fridays; 3:30 until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 3:30 until 9 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased at www.EscapeTheNetherworld.com.