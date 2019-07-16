Fans of Netflix's "Ozark" may see some familiar faces around Peachtree Corners in the next day or two, thanks to the show filming parts of its third season in the city.
Through Wednesday, producers will be filming at two locations: at 25 Technology Parkway and on Governors Lake Parkway.
While there are no pyrotechnics planned, meaning residents won't have to worry about loud bangs, "Ozark" is shooting a “tow shot” to simulate a driving scene on Governors Lake Parkway.
The Gwinnett County Police Department will be on hand during the filming and to direct traffic during the tow shot, Peachtree Corners spokeswoman Judy Putman said.
Though the plot of "Ozark" is based in Missouri's Ozarks, the majority of filming has been done in Georgia, largely at Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier. The show has previously filmed in Gwinnett, though, including Lawrenceville Norcross and Duluth.
Netflix has not yet announced when the season three premiere will air.