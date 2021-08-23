Netflix releases first look at 'Cowboy Bebop' By Chloe Melas, CNN Aug 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" is right around the corner and the streaming network has just released a first look.The photos show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Danielle Pineda.The show is based on the 1998 Japanese anime series which is set in the year 2071 and follows the lives of the bounty hunting crew of a spaceship called "Bebop."Production began in 2019, but was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Cowboy Bebop" will make its debut on November 19.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Cnn Broadcasting Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Companies Digital And Streaming Video Internet And Www Internet Broadcasting Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Netflix Incorporated Streaming Media Technology Cowboy Bebop Show Broadcasting Events Anime John Cho Crew Photo Mustafa Shakir Danielle Pineda 