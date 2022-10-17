Netflix has defended its hit show "The Crown" as a "fictional dramatisation," after former British Prime Minister John Major slammed its depictions of his time in office as "damaging and malicious fiction" and a "barrel-load of nonsense."

Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, responded on Saturday to rumors in UK media that one plotline of the new season sees King Charles III -- then the Prince of Wales -- hinting that he wanted Major's support for his mother's abdication.

