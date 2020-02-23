The second Miss Incredible Pageant will return to Peachtree Ridge High School later this month with 15 participants, as it continues to provide girls with special needs with opportunities to build their self-confidence and inclusion within the community.
The pageant will take place at the high school’s auditorium Feb. 29. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the pageant will start at 6 p.m.
Peachtree Ridge High School student Pari Jain started the pageant last year with the help of several administrators, teachers and students for middle and high school students with disabilities who attend Gwinnett County Schools.
“Last year was an incredible experience overall,” Jain said. “I was extremely happy to see that the pageant was able to bring smiles to the participants, their friends and family members, teachers, all of the volunteers and myself.
“When I started the pageant as a sophomore, I already planned to continue the pageant throughout my time in high school, but the impact that the pageant had on our community was definitely something that inspired me to continue the pageant this year.”
Last year’s pageant winner was Michaela Haney, who was then a freshman at Lanier High School. Jain said there were nine participants in 2019. One of her goals for this year’s pageant, she said, is to build a strong foundation so that it can continue annually even after she graduates.
“The pageant is a great way to get involved in building a more inclusive, supportive and positive community,” Jain said. “The joy and smiles that we are able to bring to participants through celebrating them and creating new friendships with everyone is a perfect way to spend a day that comes once every four years — Feb. 29.”
Jain said the team of students putting the pageant together have worked countless hours and are hoping to see numerous participants, volunteers, family members, friends and community members at Peachtree Ridge for the 2020 Miss Incredible Pageant.
The pageant is free for participants and is paid for by donations. It is also sponsored by Assistant Principal and Special Education Coordinator Ashley Stratemeyer.
For more information, visit missincredible.org.
