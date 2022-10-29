After a two-year hiatus, the Native American Festival & Pow Wow — considered to be the largest gathering of its kind in Georgia — is back.

The multi-tribe festival, which has been named a Top 20 Event by the Southeastern Tourism Society, will be held on the Historic Square in Stone Mountain Park, which was recently listed in Frommer’s “500 Places to Visit With Your Kids Before They Grow Up” as a must-see stop in Georgia.