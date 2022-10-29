After a two-year hiatus, the Native American Festival & Pow Wow — considered to be the largest gathering of its kind in Georgia — is back.
The multi-tribe festival, which has been named a Top 20 Event by the Southeastern Tourism Society, will be held on the Historic Square in Stone Mountain Park, which was recently listed in Frommer’s “500 Places to Visit With Your Kids Before They Grow Up” as a must-see stop in Georgia.
The 21st Native American Festival & Pow Wow is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The four-day festival celebrates Native American culture with cultural and educational activities for the entire family. Presentations include the critical role dance plays in native culture, featuring intertribal dance and drum competitions, a primer on primitive skills (such as flint-knapping, bow making, fire starting, open fire cooking and pottery), and an interactive encampment displaying the lifestyle of local and historic Native Americans, complete with tipis and other traditional native dwellings.
The festival will also be highlighted by an artists’ marketplace with one-of-a-kind gift items and works from world-renown Native and Native-influenced artists and crafters. There will also be plenty of artists on hand to demonstrate their creative skills.
School groups with interest in attending are advised to contact the group sales office at Stone Mountain Park by calling 770-498-5636.
