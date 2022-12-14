Giving the "National Treasure" movies a young-adult spin, "National Treasure: Edge of History" transforms the franchise into a Disney+ series, one that offers the same playful approach to the past while weighing that down with tiresome relationship issues and a protagonist with her own Scooby gang. The opening episodes have their moments, but it's less something to treasure than at best mildly enjoy.

Nicolas Cage starred in the 2004 movie and its sequel, a sort of discount "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The baton here passes to Lisette Olivera as Jess, a whip-smart Dreamer whose father, a protector of treasures, disappeared when she was a baby.