In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the aquatic adversary known as Namor wastes no time establishing himself as one of those beguiling but strange characters that can polarize an audience: the ocean-dwelling deity uses conch shells like smartphones and has feathered wings on his ankles.

But as portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía in this brooding follow up to 2018's "Black Panther," Namor also commands considerable gravitas as the amphibious leader of an underwater tribe, and deserves more than just the inevitable comparisons he will receive to his DC counterpart, Aquaman. (CNN, DC Films and Warner Bros, which produced "Aquaman," are part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)